An eligible voter who wanted to cast his ballot in a heated Mountain View School Board race was turned away from a polling location on Election Day, because of an error made by a poll worker.
In a statement sent to the Tribune, Pat Finnegan, of Grangeville, said he went to cast his ballot in favor of school board candidate Norma Staaf, of zone 2, but was told there was no school board race in his district.
Staaf, who challenged school board incumbent Casey Smith, lost by four votes, according to unofficial election results.
Idaho County Clerk and Auditor Kathy Ackerman confirmed Finnegan’s account and said she believes it was an isolated incident caused by human error.
“I’m just mortified that it happened,” Ackerman said. “It’s a very unfortunate error, but all I can say is that we tried to make it right as quickly as we could.”
Ackerman said she was informed of the situation before polls closed Tuesday night after a staff member told her that Finnegan’s wife, Naomi, contacted the elections department to ask for clarification. Office staff verified the couple did indeed reside in zone 2 and said they were eligible to vote in the race.
According to Finnegan’s statement, his wife went to cast her vote afterward, but was also at first told she wasn’t eligible to vote in the school board race. She ultimately was able to submit her ballot, but Finnegan did not make it back to the polls before they closed.
Ackerman said her office will continue to work with its poll workers to stress the importance of providing accurate information to voters.
“We work with our poll workers and try to train them to double- and triple-check (information), but sometimes things just fall apart and this is one of those situations,” Ackerman said. “You are dealing with people who aren’t doing this job every single day and they are working basically as volunteers.”
Once ballots are canvassed next week, Staaf can ask for a recount at the county’s expense if numbers continue to show she lost by five votes or less. But beyond that, Ackerman isn’t sure what kind of recourse there is for an eligible voter who was turned away.
“I would have to look into it and see what steps would have to happen in order to determine that there was an egregious error that took place,” she said.
Staaf said she has confidence in Ackerman and her office, stating she didn’t believe the incident was “intentional voter suppression,” but instead was because of “confusion about protocol.”
The incident, however, is worrisome, Staaf said.
“It concerns me that other zone 2 registered voters may have been turned away all throughout the day,” Staaf said. “Obviously, I am concerned that I lost one or more votes in a very close race, but I would also be upset to hear that people wanting to vote for my opponent may have also been turned away.”
Staaf said she’ll decide whether to ask for a recount, and determine her next steps, after the election is canvassed.
Ackerman said she’d like to hear from anyone who believes they were also unjustly turned away from casting their ballot. She can be contacted at (208) 983-2751.
