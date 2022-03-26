Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
GRANGEVILLE — “As we begin down this road to figuring out how we’re going to navigate the serious issues surrounding our apparent budget shortfall, I’d like to ask just one thing from everyone,” Mountain View School District board chairman Larry Dunn spoke up prior to the start of the March 10 workshop meeting.
“Please don’t get involved in or perpetuate the finger-pointing, name-calling, or repeating of rumors or information not proven to be factual or from a credible source,” he continued. “Please don’t let the demagogues, those clutching sour grapes and those inclined to see the glass as half empty define who we are.”
This came on the heels of the March 8 failure of a $1.7 million levy. More than 125 people gathered in the Grangeville High School Library for the meeting.
“I know if we, and by we, I mean all of us in this community — parents and grandparents, business owners, district staff and teachers past and present, as well as students past and present, and everyone else out there — work together, and with us, to find solutions, in the short and long terms, we will find light at the end of this tunnel,” Dunn said.
The board opened up the position of superintendent and voted to utilize the ISBA (Idaho School Board Association) to assist with hiring, at a cost of $3,750. Superintendent Todd Fiske resigned last month and his last day will be June 30.
Board members also discussed several budgetary items as partial solutions for cuts, including a four-day school week, a graduated furlough system, extracurricular activities, bussing and excess buses within the district, all-day kindergarten and teachers/staff, as well as attrition and retirements.
“I was hopeful you would reveal a list of priorities for cuts so Becky (Hogg, business manager) and I can go forward and try to put numbers to that,” Fiske said.
“I think we’d like to hear from the administrators of the buildings,” trustee B Edwards said.
“The administrators would like to know the board’s priorities first,” Fiske answered. “Every person on our team is hurting and they need to know what your priorities are in moving forward.”
Edwards and trustee Casey Smith differed on their information on how much a four-day school week might save the district.
“I’ve been told it really doesn’t save anything,” Smith said, while Edwards estimated 3% to 5% in savings.
“I’m sure you’re feeling the optics of the levy failure and getting all sorts of suggestions,” Fiske added in. “There are people ready to board up certain buildings.”
“I’m going to address it because you’re all thinking it, right?” trustee Laci Myers asked the audience. “ ‘Let’s get rid of CV and Elk City.’ Well, that’s not a grand idea. That doesn’t save any money.”
“If CVHS joined GHS, that wouldn’t save anything?” Edwards asked.
“It’s actually less money; we get more money for having two high schools within the district,” Fiske said. Hogg also briefly explained the funding formula for buildings and students.
“We looked at Elk City after the last levy failure, and it was not to our benefit financially to close it,” trustee Melisa Kaschmitter said.
Following the meeting, several patrons expressed frustration about what they perceived as a lack of preparedness by both the board and administrators to address the levy failure and potential cuts.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press, (Grangeville), Thursday
Valley County applies to set aside 1,218 acres of state land
An application to conserve 1,218 acres of state land on both sides of Payette Lake has been submitted to the Idaho Department of Lands by Valley County.
About 1,051 acres are along Warren Wagon Road near McCall, while 167 acres are along Eastside Drive south of Lucks Point.
If approved by the state land board, the lease would prevent development on the lands, but still allow public access for camping, hiking, berry picking and other recreational activities.
The lands department could also earn money from additional leases on the lands for logging, recreation, grazing and other uses, under the proposal.
There is no timeline for the lands department to review and respond to the county’s application, IDL spokesperson Sharla Arledge said.
The parcels are among the most popular state lands for summer and winter recreation near McCall, Valley County Commissioner Dave Bingaman said.
“Both parcels are close to town and are popular camping areas,” Bingaman said.
The Eastside Drive parcel is an access point to the Payette National Forest and Crestline Trail through mountains east of Payette Lake.
The land along Warren Wagon Road contains snowmobile trails and is the most visible state land from McCall.
The lease would be for two to three years and would pay the lands department an amount still to be determined.
The lease would be held by the county, but funded by United Payette, a nonprofit group which has raised more than $100,000 for conservation leases.
Allowing Valley County to hold the lease would ensure long-term stability since it is a government agency, said Jeff Mousseau, a United Payette board member.
The lease application covers about 20% of the more than 5,000 acres of Payette Lake endowment land on which United Payette hopes to secure conservation leases.
United Payette’s plan mirror the acres covered by the state’s management plan for Payette Lake endowment lands, which was adopted last spring.
However, the coalition’s plan encourages selling about 160 acres, or 58% less than the 377 acres that could be sold off within 20 years under the state’s management plan.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday