The Mountain View School District doesn’t know how much money it will receive from the Secure Rural Schools program this year, but Superintendent Woody Woodford said he’s grateful the funds were included in a spending bill signed by President Donald Trump.
“It is definitely good news because of the large amount of federal land that we have,” Woodford said of the two-year authorization of the program. “We are very appreciative to our national representatives. It takes that entire team to put together a successful passage.”
The Secure Rural Schools program provides relief to counties and school districts affected by the decline in revenue from timber harvests on federal land.
Business Manager Becky Hogg expects the amount to rival levels received during the previous school year. The amount is based on student enrollment numbers.
In the 2018-19 school year, Mountain View received more than $1.07 million from the federal government and another $64,000 from area timber harvests.
Woodford said the money will be used to chip away at a list of projects within the district. Those include things like remodels, large equipment purchases like buses, or for new classroom furniture.
“We try not to use those dollars as part of our general fund and certainly not for salaries and benefits because (the funding) is unpredictable and lags behind,” Woodford said.
The district, according to Hogg, traditionally used Secure Rural Schools funding to supplement its levy and keep the rate as low as possible. In recent years, the school board switched its approach and allocated the forest funds toward facilities and equipment, Hogg said.
“I think that is the wisest thing is to leave that money for facilities. We don’t have a plant facility levy and we haven’t had one for years,” Hogg said. “Our buildings are in the construction era of the 1950s and early 1960s, so there is a lot to do.”
The district doesn’t plan to spend all of the money it receives in the same year, so it can get the “biggest bang for our buck,” Woodford said. That also ensures the district has money in its forest fund, if the Secure Rural Schools program is not approved in the future.
The Mountain View School District, which includes the towns of Grangeville, Elk City and Kooskia, receives the largest Secure Rural Schools allocation for school districts in the state of Idaho. Other districts, like Kamiah, also receive SRS funding.
Hogg said this year’s budget didn’t include the money given its late approval. She’d like to see the funding become permanent, which she said would make building a budget easier.
“The two-year (approval) gives us a year to breathe and to at least budget without a lot of palm sweating,” Hogg said.
Woodford said the district will likely see the money sometime this spring.
