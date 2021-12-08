Busing shortages in Grangeville’s Mountain View School District could mean bus routes are altered or canceled.
Superintendent Todd Fiske sent parents a letter Monday notifying them of the possible changes. He isn’t sure when or if those changes will take place or which routes will be affected. Parents will need to arrange transportation to get their children to school if a route is changed.
“My first commitment is to honor our routes the best way we can,” he said.
Fiske said the district has been having a bus driver shortage and now the reserves are even lower. Some drivers aren’t comfortable driving in the winter or in the dark and if someone is out sick it could also affect routes.
The bus driver shortage would mostly affect routes to school and not games in the evening, Fiske said.
The district is already using substitute drivers and the transportation director is also driving routes.
“There’s nobody standing in line saying, ‘Hey I’m ready,’ ” Fiske said. “There is no backup plan, we’re using substitutes as it is.”
The other obstacle is the length of training for new drivers, which takes about eight weeks in the state of Idaho. “By the time you get trained properly and behind the wheel that could be a couple months,” he said, and that doesn’t include the time learning the driving route.
The district also helps to pay expenses for training and the job pays $20-plus an hour. In the letter, Fiske directs people interested in the job to the website at sd244.org
“I guess I’m sounding the horn for a lot of districts that are having trouble finding transportation,” Fiske said, noting that many districts in the area are facing bus driver shortages.
