Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
GRANGEVILLE — Negotiations for Mountain View School District 244 teachers for the 2020-21 school year ended at a standstill July 9.
The contract presented to the Central Idaho Education Association (CIEA) by MVSD included cutting the district-paid portion of spouse and dependent insurance premiums. In 2019-20, the district paid 70 percent of these premiums.
“That’s a major hit to our employees,” CIEA President Char McKinney said. She gave an example of one randomly chosen, mid-range employee who would experience a $9,000 expense because of this cut.
McKinney asked repeatedly, “What number are you trying to get to,” with the hopes of coming back to the table with “creative solutions.”
Board Vice Chairman Brad Lutz, who, along with trustee Melissa Kaschmitter, was selected to negotiate on behalf of the district, said that because of the failure of the levy, almost $4 million needs to be cut from the budget, and this was one area in which cuts are being made.
“Everyone has to own that the levy didn’t pass. I suggested an amount that was too high,” Lutz said. “That was a mistake. Now, we have to move forward.”
“I need to know if you’re locked into this offer,” on the insurance, McKinney questioned.
“Our offer is to pay for the health insurance premiums for all eligible employees and to not pay anything for the family,” Lutz reiterated.
Earlier in the meeting, McKinney questioned the elimination of the grievance policy from the master agreements.
“Policy does not belong in the contract and is not a negotiated contract item.” Kaschmitter answered.
“We want the grievance policy reflected in our contracts as it is one of our benefits,” McKinney stated. “We do not want it to be able to be unilaterally changed.”
Newly hired superintendent Todd Fiske said he felt the situation seemed to be, “overall, like splitting hairs.”
“What is the fear here, in this?” he asked McKinney.
McKinney explained that, in the past, teachers “worked very hard” with a district team on the RIF (reduction in force) policy and it was removed in two readings.
“Policy can be changed. Having this taken out of our contracts takes away our protection,” she emphasized.
Additional meetings are currently scheduled for July 22 and 29.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
New Little Free Library at Dent Bridge
OROFINO — The Clearwater County Free Library District at Weippe, together with the Friends of the Weippe Library, recently installed another Little Free Library in Clearwater County, this time at the Dent Bridge. This site was chosen to entice campers, travelers, and residents to stop by and pick up a book, or leave a book for summer reading pleasure.
A Little Free Library is a miniature Library full of free books, magazines and audio books. Anyone can take a book from the little library. Options are to keep the book, return it when you finish, or add to the library collection. There are brochures at the library site explaining the idea to first time users.
Earlier this summer, the library completed installing a Little Free Library at the Musselshell Work Center. Workers at the center as well as travelers in the area make Musselshell a well-traveled area in the summer months, making this an ideal location for anyone to take a book, leave a book, read a book.
Books for this library are supplied by the library district at Weippe and the Friends of the Weippe Library.
The first Little Free Library, located at Greer, continues to be well used. It is a popular stopping point for campers, fishermen, hunters, commuters and Greer residents.
— Marge Kuchynka, Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Wednesday