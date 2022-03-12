Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear online Monday at lmtribune.com.
GRANGEVILLE — A special Mountain View School District 244 board meeting held March 3 left several people wondering about the security of their jobs.
Noting the uncertainty regarding Mountain View School District 244’s levy and funding sources, trustee B Edwards stated she did not want to commit the district to further extending the contracts of administrators at this time.
“I feel the 18 months they have right now on their contracts is sufficient,” until more is known about funding, Edwards stated.
This came on the heels of the Feb. 28 meeting in Kooskia where superintendent Todd Fiske announced his resignation, effective June 30, as well as the resignation of Grangeville Elementary Middle School Principal Adam Uptmor.
In the end, Edwards voted no on each administrator contract extension. Majority votes allowed for Clearwater Valley High School Principal Heather Becker and Grangeville High School Principal Randall Miskin be extended through 2025, while those for Clearwater Valley Elementary/Elk City schools Principal Joe Rodriguez and SPED/federal programs director Cody Weddle were not extended.
At the Feb. 28 meeting, superintendent Fiske had asked the board to approve each administrator contract extension, partially based on positive evaluations.
Patron Renita Lee questioned the wisdom of extending the contracts for three years in all.
“The staff is not afforded the courtesy beyond a year’s contract,” if that, she said. She also questioned the liability of having the district’s highest-paid employees on an extended contract.
“What if the levy fails and you are obligated to pay these contracts, no matter what can be afforded?” she asked.
“You have to understand that teachers have tenure rights, but administrators do not have that,” Fiske explained.
The board had been asked to approve the administrator contract extensions in a block at the Feb. 28 meeting; however, the members opted to go into executive session without doing this. When they came out of executive session, no actions were taken. On March 2, a notice went out for the contracts which were placed in four separate action items.
In addition, seven separate hirings were set for the March 3 agenda. Of these, all were approved except the hiring of Matt Dame as assistant transportation director.
“You don’t have people clamoring for the job,” Fiske said.
Discussion ensued that Dame could reapply for the job and perhaps he would have his CDL certification complete by that time.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Nine candidates vie for three seats in NPTEC primary
The nonpartisan primary election for three Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee seats will take place on Saturday, April 2. Election judges have certified a total of nine candidates for seats 1, 2 and 3, according to a notice of election posted by the General Council election judges.
In addition to the three incumbents, four candidates — Erik Holt, Mary Tall Bull, James R. Spencer and Mary Jane Miles — who did not win in last year’s election will try again. Nigele Wilson Williamson and Nikesa Aubertin are also contesting.
The candidates with the top two vote totals for each seat will advance to the general election. Since only two candidates — Shannon Wheeler and Mary Tall Bull — filed to run for seat 2, they will automatically advance to the general election. They will not appear on the April 2 ballot.
Any enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe at least 18 years old is entitled to vote in the primary election. There will be two methods of voting: absentee ballot and in-person voting. Each person may vote by one voting method.
Absentee ballots must be received by 4:30 p.m. March 31. Election day in-person voting will be open Saturday, April 2, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Three polling sites — the Wa-A-‘Yas Community Center in Kamiah, Teweepuu Community Center in Orofino and the Pineewaus Community Center in Lapwai — will be open that day. Tribal members may vote at any of the three locations or by absentee ballot, but may only vote once.
Contact General Council election judges by email or phone: Melissa Guzman, (208) 621-3828 or melissag@nezperce.org; Melissa King, (208) 843-7307 or melissak@nezperce.org; Loretta Spaulding, (208) 621-3823 or lorettas@nezperce.org; or email electionjudges@nezperce.org.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday