Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
COLFAX — The Palouse Hills Muzzleloaders will be in Colfax through today for their 32nd annual rendezvous.
The encampment will be 2.5 miles off Manning Road.
“Go up the hill by Les Schwab, where the old covered bridge was,” said Muzzleloader member “Hurricane,” who didn’t identify himself otherwise.
Events will include rifle and pistol shooting, and ’hawk and knife throwing. There will be an archery course, dutch oven cook-off, frying pan toss, and peewee and jack pot events.
“The main four events will be rifle, pistol, throwing a tomahawk, and ax-throwing,” he said. “There are even events for little kids, up to old farts.”
“Hurricane” said this is the 32nd year the muzzleloaders have been keeping the history of mountain men alive.
The fur trade goes back into the 1700s, he said. Trappers caught all the beaver and then went to silk.
It sold for $4-$5 a pound, slowing in the 1840s. There will be the option of camping — tin teepee and primitive.
“Lots of us are bringing campers,” Hurricane said. “A little of everything concerning camping.”
To keep the tradition alive, some people will be wearing traditional mountain man garb, and camping in teepees and canvas tents.
“Old-time dress from the days of mountain men,” he said. “1840 is the cutoff as far as period correct clothing. Anyone coming can wear anything they want though.”
There will be extra points added to competition scores for those that do dress in period clothing, he said. There is a lot of history that goes into the Muzzleloaders club. The history is in Idaho and mostly Wyoming.
“That’s where they bought the fur, coffee and guns,” he said. “They took the fur back to St. Louis, Mo.”
Campers are expected to bring their own water and firewood. It is private property, so campers will pack out what they bring in.
“Hurricane” said those wanting to compete should bring their own guns. But if they don’t happen to own one, someone there might be willing to let them shoot.
“One thing you want to do is bring some hearing protection, like ear plugs or ear mugs,” he said.
For events there will be a blanket prize, $15 value per shooter.
Most events are Friday afternoon and all day Saturday. A free breakfast will be served Sunday.
“There’s stuff for sale,” he said. “People will have stuff on blankets on the ground to sell. Mountain man trade.”
They want a good turnout, so everyone is welcome who shows up.
“The public is welcome,” Hurricane said. “All these clubs are kind of getting thinner, so we’re looking for new blood.”
— Teresa Simpson, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Ulmer requests city’s help to fund dispatch
KOOSKIA — “We’ve been doing it for free,” said Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer, referring to providing dispatch services for the city of Kooskia.
Ulmer explained at the June 15 city council meeting that, two years ago, Idaho County dispatch fielded 80,000 calls throughout the county. This volume has nearly doubled to 150,000 calls for fire, police and ambulance.
“Idaho County has taken that on themselves,” said Ulmer. Until now they have not asked cities to contribute. “We need to take some calls off the plate, or ask others to help pay.”
Ulmer said he plans to use the funds to support pay increases for dispatchers. He described the work as 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The current pay is $16 per hour, then $16.50 after training. Both the Forest Service and Department of Lands pay more, so it is difficult to keep county dispatch positions filled.
Describing dispatching as “something that you use in your city every day,” Ulmer asked Kooskia to consider contracting with the county for $8,800 in next year’s budget. This amounts to $1 per hour for the city to have 24 hours a day, seven days a week dispatch coverage. He encouraged the city to look at what other dispatching contracts might cost.
“I think you will realize that $1 per hour is a good deal,” concluded Ulmer.
Councilor Danette Payton said she supports Ulmer’s plan to raise dispatch wages higher than $16/hour.
“There are janitors paid more than that,” she remarked, referring to her own profession. Payton said she recognizes the high-stress level of dispatch work and acknowledged the need to offer competitive wages.
In addition to Kooskia, Ulmer is asking the cities of Riggins and Cottonwood, plus Syringa and St. Mary’s Hospitals, to contract with the county for dispatch. Grangeville is already paying the county for dispatch services.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Dynamite found near Little Payette Lake; Four sticks found by hiker safely detonated
Four sticks of dynamite discovered near Little Payette Lake by a hiker were safely detonated last week, the Valley County Sheriff’s office said.
The Boise Police Department Bomb Squad on June 15 exploded the four sticks at the place they were found after deciding it was too dangerous to move them, Boise police public information officer Haley Williams said.
Jesse Defoort, of McCall, found the dynamite on June 14 while hiking and foraging for morel mushrooms.
Defoort said he was hiking about 800 feet up a hillside in a rocky area on the north side of the lake when he saw two small plastic bags under a tree.
The bags each contained two orange sticks labeled “PowerDitch 1000.”
Defoort did a search on his phone and was shocked to discover the sticks to be dynamite.
“Like, why would there be explosives up here?” said Defoort, 41.“Some kids or a dog or something like that could have easily found it.”
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday