TACOMA — The filming of a music video in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood turned violent Tuesday night after robbers descended on the production. According to police, gunfire erupted inside a residence, and two men and a 2-year-old girl were struck.

Tacoma police said money was displayed for the music video, and officers later found $20 bills strewn in the area. No arrests have been made.

