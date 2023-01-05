Murray, for now, is 2nd in line for presidency

Vice President Kamala Harris participates Tuesday in a ceremonial swearing-in of Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., with Murray's husband Rob Murray, in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

 Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press

Washington Sen. Patty Murray was sworn in Tuesday as Senate president pro tempore, becoming the first woman in the country’s history to hold that role.

In the process, Murray immediately, and temporarily, became the second person in line for the presidency.

