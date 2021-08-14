Nearly 30 years after Sen. Patty Murray described herself as “just a mom in tennis shoes,” a Republican challenger wants her to know there’s a new mom in town.
Tiffany Smiley, a former nurse and veterans advocate, plans to run against Murray next year. She brought her campaign message to Clarkston on Friday, meeting with about 25 supporters at Jawbone Flats Cafe after an outdoor event originally scheduled at Vernon Park was driven indoors by the heavy smoke.
Smiley began by reminiscing about her experiences growing up in Pasco, picking cherries in her grandfather’s orchard. She had to clean the fruit before selling at the local farmers market, and always gave an extra handful to anyone who bought a 5-pound bag.
“I share that story because the opportunity to work hard, going the extra mile, putting people first — that’s exactly what we need more of in this state,” she said. “We need to reward hard work and going the extra mile. Right now, we incentivize staying home and collecting a benefits check.”
Murray currently ranks sixth in seniority in the U.S. Senate and serves as chairwoman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. She won her 2016 reelection bid with almost 60 percent of the vote.
Taking on such a powerful, five-term incumbent is certainly a “daunting” task, Smiley said, “but I’ve fought tougher battles before.”
She noted that her husband, Scotty, was blinded by a roadside bomb while serving in Iraq in 2005. When she arrived at his bedside, Army officials immediately asked her to sign the paperwork that would begin his medical retirement.
She refused.
“They told me there’d never been anyone who continued to serve blind,” Smiley said. “But I believed if Scotty wanted to continue to serve his country after he recovered, he should be able to.”
Her husband went on to become the first blind, active duty officer in the Army, she said, and served in uniform for another 10 years.
Smiley hopes that narrative of her standing up to an overbearing federal bureaucracy to fight for what’s right captures voters’ imagination.
“I don’t back down from a fight,” she said.
Her website, www.smileyforwashington.com, cites jobs, education and election integrity as some of her top issues.
For example, she questions whether children are better off today than 30 years ago, when Murray, a former educator, ran on an education platform.
“Instead of the status quo, we need competitive education (or school choice),” Smiley said. “And we need to fund students, not the system.”
She also takes a fairly dismal view of government, dismissing career politicians in Congress who “are more focused on special interests and getting reelected than they are in listening to the people.”
“It’s not the government that fixes our communities,” Smiley said. “It’s the people, when they’re allowed to be creative and when we incentivize hard work.”
