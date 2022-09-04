Murder victim ‘lived in fear’ of husband’s growing paranoia

Murder suspect Leroy Martin, 73, appears in Benton County Superior Court for the preliminary hearing in the fatal stabbing of his wife, Susan Martin, 66, at their home on West Seventh Avenue in Kennewick.

 Bob Brawdy/Tri-City Herald

KENNEWICK — Problems between a 73-year-old murder suspect and his wife, 66, had been brewing for some time, family members told police.

They believed Leroy N. Martin had the onset of dementia, and that his paranoia drove him to nail shut the door on their Kennewick home so his wife, Susan Martin, couldn’t leave because he believed she had a boyfriend.

Tags

Recommended for you