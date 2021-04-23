The May 3 first-degree murder trial for a Lewiston man accused of suffocating his 94-year-old father last year has been delayed pending the outcome of plea negotiations.
Second District Judge Jay Gaskill vacated Mark L. Hopson’s trial date at a Thursday pretrial hearing, which was scheduled to be the last such hearing before trial. But defense attorney Rick Cuddihy said both sides still have a “fair amount” of work to do before they would be ready.
Lewiston police arrested Hopson, 60, on a first-degree murder charge last June for allegedly killing his father, Billy R. Hopson, at their Prospect Avenue home. According to court records, Hopson allegedly killed his father to put him “out of his misery” since he was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. Hopson has pleaded innocent to the charge.
At Thursday’s hearing, Cuddihy also noted that the case is scheduled for mediation before Senior Judge Karl Kerrick at 9 a.m. next Friday. He expressed hope that mediation would lead to a joint resolution of the case.
The May 3 date was set to comply with Hopson’s right to a speedy trial, a right that he had previously asserted. But Cuddihy advised him to change course at Thursday’s hearing, and Hopson agreed to waive that right. Gaskill set a May 6 status conference to discuss the outcome of the mediation, and to set a new trial date if it is not successful.