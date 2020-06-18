A murder suspect who was the subject of a three-week manhunt in Kittitas County was captured Sunday, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez was captured around 3:30 p.m. in the Teanaway area, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Alcantara-Gonzalez is accused of murder in the death of Ian Eckles, 41, of Kent, along with multiple burglaries and thefts. He’d been on the run from authorities since May 23, and was described as being intimately familiar with the Teanaway area.
He was captured after a resident spotted someone in the home of a neighbor and called 911, according to the release, and Alcantara-Gonzalez surrendered after the house was surrounded by law enforcement officers.
A large section of land in the Mineral Springs area near Blewett Pass and in the Teanaway Community Forest was closed for days during the manhunt.