Kimberly M. Morrison was bound over to district court for first-degree murder charges in the death of her father, Kenneth Morrison.

The 54-year-old Lewiston woman appeared Friday before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam at the Nez Perce County Courthouse for the preliminary hearing. After testimony from one witness, Lewiston police Detective Joe Stormes, Ramalingam determined there was enough evidence to have Kimberly Morrison arraigned on the charges Wednesday.

