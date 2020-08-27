Mural takes wing at Vancouver assisted living building

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A new mural on the east side of Van Vista Plaza Assisted Living depicts the state bird, the American Goldfinch, landing on the state flower, the Pacific rhododendron. Painting started Aug. 17 and wrapped up Sunday.
Vancouver Housing Authority commissioned the painting as part of its ongoing renovation of the 60-unit apartment building for low-income seniors at 410 W. 13th St.
The agency sought guidance from the Clark County Mural Society, which put out a request to local artists. Van Vista residents were surveyed about what theme they would like to see on the brick exterior. They landed on native wildlife and flora.
Muralist Travis London, an art teacher in Vancouver Public Schools who’s done several wildlife murals in Washougal, painted the scene, which stretches across a few stories of the building.
Josh Ollinger, development specialist at Vancouver Housing Authority, said it opened the door to future art projects that can be enjoyed by residents and the broader community.
“We got many wonderful proposals. It was kind of hard to narrow it down to one,” Ollinger said.
As part of the Summer of Murals, there are two new murals along the Fourth Plain corridor in the International District, one on a wall at Becerra’s International Groceries and one at Butcher Boys.