I’ve never quite understood what is meant by the term “artificial intelligence.”
Is that like fake news? Is it like somebody who acts like he knows something when he really doesn’t?
In that case, we’ve all known people with artificial intelligence ever since we were in grade school. The thing about intelligence is, either you’ve got it or you don’t. All intelligence is based on a learning curve and there’s nothing artificial about that.
The latest thing in artificial intelligence is called ChatGPT, a “chatbot” that answers questions and writes essays, like what you used to pay that nerdy kid in high school to do for you. Who knows how many millions of dollars it took to develop this technological invention, but after it debuted in November, turning into a viral sensation, people were immediately testing it out by asking it to tell jokes or schedule airline tickets. And this is what all the excitement is about?
If someone gave me a ChatGPT for Christmas, I’d definitely have it doing some more serious work, like trying to figure out how to stop all these spam phone calls or how to program my new coffee maker.
Technology is a marvelous thing but it seems to me people are using their intelligence (the real kind, not the artificial stuff) to remake things that really don’t need to be remade.
Like this new version of the Monopoly game — Cheaters Edition. Why do we need a new version of a game when everybody’s been cheating on the old version since it first came out? Once you make cheating the point of a challenge, it’s not hard to see why a guy like Sam Bankman-Fried got into the trouble he’s in. Or why scammers think there’s nothing wrong with defrauding old people out of their life savings.
On one hand, it’s immoral, unethical and illegal. On the other hand, it would make a great board game.
Frankly I think some technology is heading in the wrong direction. We’ve got real problems to solve, like poverty, war and climate change. And in spite of the momentary rush something like ChatGPT generates, that hype doesn’t seem to last long.
In the meantime, the world’s fascination with a red-suited guy with a beard who drives a sleigh pulled by a team of reindeer to deliver gifts all around the entire globe in less than 24 hours has never failed to amaze us.
Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.
