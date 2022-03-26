Much of 21st Street work in rearview mirror

The worst of heightened traffic congestion during a construction project at one of Lewiston’s busiest intersections is in the rearview mirror.
The upgrades at 21st Street and 19th Avenue, which runs in front of the Lewiston Center Mall, is 60% complete and on schedule to finish by the end of April, said Alannah Bailey, engineering project supervisor for transportation and water with the city of Lewiston.
Crews will not need any more multiday closures on northbound 21st Street lanes. They were responsible for most of the lengthened waits after construction began in mid-February, she said
Only shorter, intermittent closures will be required on portions of lanes for the rest of the construction period, easing challenges for drivers, Bailey said.
City officials are doing everything possible to minimize the issues and appreciate the public’s patience, she said.
“It’s construction,” Bailey said. “This goes with the territory. It was already a congested intersection. So when you take out a lane, there is not a lot you can do. We changed the signal timing as much as we could to get traffic through more.”
Once the project is done, motorists will see lots of improvements at the intersection, which is one of the five busiest in Lewiston, Bailey said.
A second turning lane is being added on 21st Street for northbound traffic heading west.
Additionally, 19th Avenue will have two dedicated turning lanes for eastbound vehicles, one for motorists going south and another for those heading north. It will also have a third lane for drivers going straight into the shopping complex where Harbor Freight is.
Before the upgrade, there were two lanes for eastbound motorists at that intersection on 19th Avenue. One was for vehicles turning south. The other was shared by cars turning north and those heading straight into the shopping center where Harbor Freight is.
In addition to making travel easier for motorists, the project is also expected to help pedestrians.
Pedestrian routes across 21st Street and 19th Avenue are being fixed to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“You would see people having to go in the streets, especially if they were in a wheelchair or if they were mobility challenged,” Bailey said. “This is going to help. We’re going to definitely take care of them now.”
The $1.33 million project is being paid for mostly with federal dollars that are funneled through the state of Idaho through a program called the Local Highway Safety Improvement Program.
The federal money is covering $1.15 million and the city’s share is $179,000. The costs include design, engineering and construction, which is contracted to Knife River Corporation.
The city used data collected at the intersection from 2015 through 2019 that included an accident with a serious injury but no crashes with fatalities, she said.
“It’s an intersection we have been looking at for a while because it has some capacity issues,” Bailey said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.