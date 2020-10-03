Mr. October in training?

Angelo Sciano, 8, slugs a pitch thrown by his father, Tony Sciano, both of Port Orange, Fla., as Angelo’s grandfather, David Adams, of Lewiston, collects loose balls during a sunny Friday afternoon at Airport Park in Lewiston. More sun is expected this weekend in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, with the forecast calling for a high of 85 today and 84 on Sunday. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

