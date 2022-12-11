Murder suspect ‘still out there’

Chief James Fry speaks during a press conference about a quadruple homicide investigation involving four University of Idaho students at the Moscow Police Department on Wednesday.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Nearly one month after four University of Idaho students were killed in an off-campus home, Moscow police are reminding the public to stay vigilant this commencement weekend.

Police still haven’t identified a suspect or the weapon used in the attacks that killed UI seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Wash.

Tags

Recommended for you