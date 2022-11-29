MPD seeks info on strange events

A Hells Canyon Security vehicle parks outside of the Idaho Student Union Building on University of Idaho’s campus in Moscow as the quadruple homicide investigation involving four students continues.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

MOSCOW — The Moscow Police Department is asking the public for information on any “odd or out-of-the-ordinary events” that may be related to the four victims in a Nov. 13 quadruple homicide.

More than two weeks after University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their King Road residence, police have not identified a suspect. Law enforcement is continuing to ask for the public’s assistance in piecing together information about the victims and the events leading up to their deaths.

