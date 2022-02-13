Mountain View School District trustees hammer out code of ethics

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear online Monday.
GRANGEVILLE — “This district is nearly on its knees and about to fall over,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Todd Fiske said at a special board workshop Feb. 3. “Part of that is the narrative changes when we walk out this door.”
Fiske referred to the topic at hand, the code of ethics document, and wanted to make sure board members were on the same page.
Trustee Casey Smith, Clearwater, reiterated that he has not agreed with a section stating, “The board recognizes that decisions are made by a majority vote. Once a decision is made, all board members will support that decision.” He said this takes away First Amendment rights.
“As far as I’m concerned, you can take a magic marker and cross that part out, and I will sign it,” he said.
However, chairman Larry Dunn, White Bird, said he had deeper issues with the entire document that he described as “an amalgamation of concepts.”
“I would like us to be more intellectually honest in approaching these subjects,” he said. “I do not feel like any policy should dictate what a person does outside of the work environment.”
“I feel like we’re focusing on building a shed when the house is burning,” trustee B. Edwards, Grangeville, said. “I don’t want to spend hours on this,” and said if Dunn and Smith came up with something they felt was worthy, she trusted them.
Fiske explained the wording and understanding of the documents are important as “the disagreements outside of these walls becomes the stuff that really makes some entanglement in our communities.”
When Dunn suggested a subcommittee to work on the wording of the code of ethics and policies, Fiske encouraged the board to work that out at the meeting in the name of transparency and fairness.
“It’s kind of sketchy when the two of you get together” and talk about this, Fiske said. “I suggest you hammer it out now.”
Dunn had rewritten the code of ethics, breaking part procedural elements, and sent it to the board before the meeting. He explained to the audience that ethics are something, “God-given. No one has to tell you that throwing a baby off a cliff and murdering it is wrong. Ethics are not subject to cultural variations.” He then briefly explained the difference between ethics and morals.
Fiske said in the past, the district’s message and two previous levy attempts, which failed, have been “torpedoed at every turn, and this district is closing in on itself. I don’t know how to underline that with any more clarity.”
“I feel that is absolutely incorrect,” board vice chairwoman Laci Myers, Kooskia, said to Fiske as she joined via phone. “We have three new board members; we’re going to be a team together, which means you are going to have to be on our team, too.”
Fiske agreed to place Dunn’s new code of ethics in the proper format and get the document to the next regular board meeting for the first reading toward possible adoption.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday