Regional News Roundup

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Sunday’s Tribune.

GRANGEVILLE — “Our district is now testing students for dyslexia and hoping to implement some resources to support students and staff,” reported Clearwater Valley Elementary/Elk City school principal Joe Rodriguez at the Dec. 16 Mountain View School District 244 board meeting. The monthly meeting was held at the district office.

