Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Sunday’s Tribune.
GRANGEVILLE — “Our district is now testing students for dyslexia and hoping to implement some resources to support students and staff,” reported Clearwater Valley Elementary/Elk City school principal Joe Rodriguez at the Dec. 16 Mountain View School District 244 board meeting. The monthly meeting was held at the district office.
His report stated the International Dyslexia Association estimates that as many as 15% to 20% of people have symptoms of dyslexia. This includes having trouble reading, spelling and writing, mixing up similar words, and a variety of other characteristics including pronunciation problems, slow vocabulary growth, restlessness/trouble focusing and difficulty learning numbers, alphabet, days of the week, colors and shapes.
Rodriguez said this affects people of all ages from all types of backgrounds.
“Of the 13% or 14% of school-age children who have a condition that qualifies them for special education services, 7% are diagnosed with a learning disability; 85% of those children have a primary learning disability in reading and language processing,” he added.
Rodriguez also reported on the educational conference, NWRise, which was held in Boise Dec. 1-2.
“One of the topics discussed was the drastic change in the traditional classroom,” he said. “Today’s classrooms are vastly different from when we were children, and the demands placed on teachers and support staff are increasing exponentially.”
He said learning loss and trauma impact students’ core knowledge, behaviors and attitudes toward learning.
“It is a much more complex and diversified environment that changes daily. Staff is constantly endeavoring to teach while supporting all the needs,” he reported.
He added that some studies have shown that more than 2/3 of students experience at least one traumatic event by age 16, and that statistic may be low.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press, Grangeville
Comments on Perpetua proposal due Tuesday
Public comments on the Payette National Forest’s latest environmental study of Perpetua Resources’ proposed Stibnite Mine must be submitted by Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The release of the draft study on Oct. 28 opened a 75-day comment period on the 1,667-page study, which analyzes an updated mining plan the Boise company submitted in December 2020.
Nearly 14,000 online comments had been submitted to the Payette as of Tuesday.
Written comments must be submitted to Linda Jackson, Forest Supervisor, Stibnite Gold Project, Payette National Forest, 500 North Mission Street Building 2, McCall, ID 83638.
The Payette is seeking “substantive” public comments, or comments that cite specific elements of the project that need further study or have not yet been considered. The Payette will respond to all substantive public comments in a final environmental study that will include a draft decision on the project and a minimum 45-day objection period.
The final study and draft decision are currently expected to be released in December 2023, according to the most recent project update issued by the Payette.
Anyone who submitted a substantive comment on the Payette’s environmental studies of the project or during a 2017 project scoping period will be eligible to issue an objection.
Once the objection period passes, the Payette will consider any objections received and issue a final decision on the project, for which there is currently no timeline.
Payette Forest supervisor Linda Jackson must approve mining plans that, “include reasonable terms and conditions to minimize adverse environmental impacts,” under federal law.
Jackson cannot deny the plans unless the Payette finds that significant harm to natural resources cannot be avoided.
The study released in October by the Payette marks the agency’s second major study of the project. An August 2020 study by the Payette found that previous versions of Perpetua’s proposal would harm water quality and fish habitat in the East Fork South Fork Salmon River.
Changes Perpetua made to its current plan to improve water quality and fish habitat came in response to analysis in the study and public comments.
Nearly 10,000 public comments were received by the Payette during a 75-day comment period held following the release of the first study, which included more than 3,000 pages of analysis.