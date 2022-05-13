KOOSKIA — The Mountain View School District’s decision to shift to a four-day school week beginning in the 2022-23 school year appears to stand for now, despite a couple of board members’ efforts to stall the change.
School board trustee Melissa Kaschmitter made two motions during a special meeting at Clearwater Valley High School on Thursday night to delay the shift to a four-day week until a task force could properly evaluate the proposal and report back to the board. Both motions died for lack of a second.
Kaschmitter and board member Casey Smith both voted against moving to a four-day week when the proposal was made following the school district’s failure to pass a $1.7 million supplemental levy in March. Three other board members voted in favor of it. Since then, school staff, parents of students and others have been preparing for the change.
But in statements at Thursday’s meeting, Smith said he thinks the decision was “hasty and poorly thought out,” and said the promoters of the four-day school week are “out of touch with their constituents.”
Smith added that in several emails he has received recently from teachers and others who favor the four-day week, their main interest was how it would affect them personally and did not express concern for how it would play out for students and their families.
Board member Beatrice Edwards said she has been thinking about the ramifications of moving to a four-day school week since November in the event the levy did not pass. Edwards said she has consulted with district staff members and others and calculated that shifting to a four-day week could save their district about $317,794.
Most of that savings, Edwards said, would come from not having to pay substitute teachers and coaches. She and others who testified at the meeting said Fridays see the highest rates of absenteeism among students and teachers in all of the schools in the district.
Mountain View School District encompasses schools in Grangeville, Kooskia and Elk City.
Fifteen patrons addressed the board on the issue and only one spoke against moving to a four-day school week.
Kathy Gregg said her children have already graduated from school but she believes shortening the school week to four days will have a negative effect on the community. There is no daycare in Kooskia for parents who work, Gregg said.
“More time spent in school can only be a positive thing,” Gregg said. A four-day school week “would be a huge mistake.”
Devon Barker, however, said the district would save money on electricity, busing, hourly wages, maintenance and substitutes.
“I think both students and teachers will be healthier,” Barker said. “I think retention of teachers will improve.”
Stacy Stone, who has three children at Grangeville Elementary Middle School, supported the four day school week and said, “Public school was never meant to be a babysitter.”
Stone also said she hates the negativity among board members and pleaded with them to work out their differences and “be united as a board.”
