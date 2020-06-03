The Mountain View School District will have to cut some of its programs next year after a one-year supplemental levy of $3.9 million was soundly rejected by voters.
Unofficial election results Tuesday showed 2,557 votes, or about 64 percent of the ballots cast, were in opposition to the measure. About 36 percent, or 1,444 votes, were tallied in favor of the levy.
According to the school district’s website, the levy would have accounted for nearly 30 percent of its general education budget.
“If the 2020 levy fails, we will look for approximately 29 percent reductions in all programs,” stated the website. “In addition to supporting all programs, four new teaching positions are included in the levy request.”
The four positions were reduced last year and covered areas of physical education at the elementary school level, additional elementary counseling services, electives at Grangeville High School and a teacher that would have helped sixth graders transition into middle school.
The average annual cost of the levy to taxpayers was estimated to be $422 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
The levy would have replaced the current one on the books, which expires at the end of the month.
The last levy failure in the Mountain View School District occurred in 2007.
Other area school levies were approved by voters.
Nezperce School District: A one-year supplemental levy of $445,000 was approved with over 67 percent, or 190 votes, in favor of the measure and about 33 percent, or 92 votes, opposed, with 282 votes in all. The average annual cost to taxpayers is estimated to be $342.30 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value based on current conditions.
Salmon River School District: A one-year supplemental levy of $525,000 was approved with almost 67 percent, or 376 votes, in favor of the measure and 33 percent, or 188 votes, in opposition, with 564 votes in all. The average annual cost to the taxpayer is estimated to be $292 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Cottonwood School District: A one-year supplemental levy of $325,000 was approved with more than 59 percent, or 499 votes, in favor of the measure and about 41 percent, or 340 votes, in opposition, with 839 votes in all. The average annual cost is estimated to be $191.66 per $100,000 of taxable value.
Whitepine School District: A one-year supplemental levy of $880,000 was approved with almost 62 percent, or 331 votes, in favor of the measure and 38 percent, or 203 votes, in opposition, with 534 votes in all. The average annual cost is estimated to be $394 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
