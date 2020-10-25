Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
GRANGEVILLE — Disagreements about language, what to do with unexpected funds and what belongs in teachers’ master agreements remained Oct. 14 when negotiations for 2020-21 continued between Mountain View School District 244 and Central Idaho Education Association.
“Our hope is for an honest, respectable discourse,” said CIEA negotiatior Joe Tosten at the start of the meeting. “Our hope is to engage in respect that leads to productive goals. As partners in the negotiation process, we have an obligation to listen to each other and work together to find balanced solutions to the issues before us.
“We acknowledge our district has faced a difficult financial situation this year with a failed levy and state funding hold backs,” Tosten continued. “However, we also realize the district’s financial situation has improved significantly since our last meeting. This includes more state money than originally thought, as well as significant carryover funds. Based on these unanticipated revenues we feel ... we must work toward more balanced solutions.”
Education association team member Katrena Hauger also requested the CIEA negotiating team be included in making the meeting agendas, an issue that has been raised before.
“We need the opportunity to add to it so we can discuss things we feel we need too, as well,” she stated.
She reminded the school distric that, legally, a meeting must be listed 24 hours in advance so the public is aware.
“I looked on the website last night and could not find anything,” she said. She added she needs to have one person she communicates with from the school district and can count on, and asked who this contact person is.
“We haven’t specifically talked about it, and I do not want to put (Superintendent) Todd (Fiske) on the spot, but I had thought it would be him,” school board trustee Brad Lutz answered.
Hauger reiterated the need for the 24-hour advance notice as, “It is the law,” she said.
“You are correct, but there is another stipulation, which is to get the notice out in a reasonable amount of time,” Fiske said. He added there had been meeting changes as people had been sick, but that he would work toward being the liaison for the needed information.
Proposals and counterproposals, at this and the previous two meetings during the month, include the CIEA wanting to keep the credit reimbursement language in the master agreement; keeping the 2020 insurance coverage wording intact; adding language about unanticipated revenue and what to do with CARES funds (Fiske had earlier suggested giving it to the teachers; the CIEA suggested a bonus to all 150-plus staff members of approximately $2,500 apiece); using carryover funds to finish repairing the salary scheduled; and wordsmithing some additional language in the contracts.
“As you know, the board voted on and passed a resolution articulating a financial emergency (at an earlier board meeting). This was declared when the initial budget for 2021 was presented to the board, $13 million was needed to run the school district. We get about $9 million from the state, so that’s a $4 million shortfall,” Lutz explained. “CARES funding (for this year) will not change that shortfall. We pulled $3 million from SRS (Secure Rural Schools — Forest funds) and cut about $1 million. We are still in that same boat.
“In my mind, we are beyond talking about anything except salaries and benefits for 2020-21. All we can discuss now are things outstanding. We need to move forward,” Lutz continued. “The CARES funds, stipends, that’s a great idea, but not part of negotiations.”
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Crews remove 150 burned cars from Malden
MALDEN — Junk cars removal in Malden is on a roll with about half of them gone.
The collaborated efforts are cleaning up the area following the Labor Day fire. There is still a lot to do, but there has been quite a bit of effort in clearing away the junk metal, according to Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers.
“The community’s really worked hard to get those cleaned up,” he said.
The sheriff’s office performed a slew of VIN inspections after the fire to begin the paperwork to have vehicles declared junk.
Myers estimated 150 cars have already been moved and are along the trail to recycling. He said the junked vehicles are being stacked in a certain area in town and are hauled by recyclers from there.
The sheriff reported a lot of cleanup is done but there are not a lot of structures left. Many are just foundations to be torn out before work can start on a new house.
People who had insurance have an advantage in the cleanup, he said, as they are able to hire people to have the work done. Officials are working with the uninsured to access resources to help in the cleanup process.
As for the junk vehicles, Myers hopes to have 75-80 percent of cars gone before the first hard frost. Not all old vehicles will be removed as there are still some people choosing to hang on to vehicles that went through the fire.
— Jana Mathia, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
McCall LOT steady despite COVID-19
MCCALL — McCall saw its busiest summer tourism season on record this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to city tax collection reports.
The city’s two local-option taxes combined to bring in about $1.1 million in June, July and August, or about $26,000 more than the previous record highs set in 2019.
The taxes are a barometer for tourism in McCall because much of the money is generated through sales taxes on overnight lodging, like motels and short-term rentals.
The summer recovery followed record-low collections for each tax in April and May, which were marked by government-imposed lockdowns to combat the COVID-19 virus.
However, April and May are historically two of the worst months for each tax, making them the least consequential to annual collections, according to city reports.
McCall City Clerk Bessie Jo Wagner suggested the summer recovery was assisted by an increase in registered short-term rentals on which the city collects taxes.
A busy construction season likely also contributed, with contractors and construction crews staying in motels and short-term rental homes as well as buying goods locally, Wagner said.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday