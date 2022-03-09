Mountain View School District failed to pass a $1.7 million supplemental levy Tuesday.
The vote was 1,753 against and 1,166 in favor of the levy, or 60% to 40% of the votes cast. The levy for the school district, based in Grangeville, had a rate of $147 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value for one year.
Mountain View School District Superintendent Todd Fiske told the Tribune last week that if the levy doesn’t pass, the school board would have to make cuts in its budget. The levy makes up 40% of the district’s budget. Fiske resigned as superintendent for the district Feb. 28 but will continue in his role until June 30.
Supplemental levies pay for the expenses of maintaining and operating schools in the district. Preliminary results from other regional school districts include:
Culdesac School District — 56 votes to 7 to pass a $250,000 supplemental levy at a rate of $364.40 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value for two years.
Highland School District — 93 votes to 38 to pass a $499,000 supplemental levy at a rate of $285.50 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value for one year. Highland also passed by 95 votes to 36 a $50,000 plant levy at a rate of $28.61 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value for five years.
Orofino School District — 448 votes to 225 to pass a $2.7 million supplemental levy at a rate of $193 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value for two years.
Potlatch School District: 338 votes to 292 to pass a $1.65 million supplemental levy at a rate of $524 per $100,00 of taxable assessed value for one year.
Troy School District: 164 votes to 46 to pass a $995,000 supplemental levy at a rate of $502 per $100,000 per taxable assessed value for two years.
