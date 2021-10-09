Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
ELK CITY — “We’re doing everything we can to keep kids in school,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Todd Fiske said at the Sept. 20 board meeting in Elk City.
Fiske mentioned many surrounding schools having to shut down because of more COVID-19 illness in students, as well as staff. This includes temporary closures in Kamiah and Riggins, and a large-scale closure in St. Maries.
Fiske said Grangeville Elementary Middle School saw as many as 55 students absent at once recently, while Clearwater Valley Elementary School saw about 30 absences.
“At CV, it seems to have been the stomach flu, and I think we’re turning a corner on that now,” Principal Joe Rodriguez commented.
Fiske also discussed the fact “there are almost no substitutes.” This makes for staff rearranging and shuffling when anyone is ill or needs to be gone and leaves little room for teacher absences.
“Keeping up digitally is important, too,” he said. “We want teachers and staff, students and parents to all be prepared for the ‘just in case,’ which could happen at a moment’s notice.”
He spoke briefly about a new website with a new app portion that will allow for better communication when and if events occur, good or bad.
“This will help with regular communication and updates, as well as for any emergency notices or closures for any reason,” he said.
Rodriguez, wearing his district technology coordinator hat, also added the schools meal program menu through Chartwells, will soon be offered only in digital format and not printed out and sent home with each student.
“This may not be how everyone wants to view it,” he said, but it will take less manpower and paper, “and it will be much more efficient when food services need to change or update an offering on the menu.”
“Yes, and our web page has been pretty archaic, and this new system will allow for new, updated sites for the district and each school,” Fiske said. “This gets us into the 21st century.”
— Lorie Palmer, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Another gold mine proposed near Yellow Pine
A Canadian mining company has begun exploring for gold and antimony on 5,600 acres of land bordering Perpetua Resources’ proposed Stibnite Gold Mine near Yellow Pine.
Crews from Stallion Gold Corp. of Vancouver, British Columbia, began collecting soil and rock samples from the largely under-explored Horse Heaven Project this past summer, Stallion Gold CEO Drew Zimmerman said.
A Stallion Gold investor presentation said that deposits at Horse Heaven “share similarities” to Perpetua’s Stibnite project, which is predicted to produce 6 million ounces of gold.
Spokespeople for both Stallion Gold and Perpetua said the two projects are unrelated and that neither company has a business relationship with the other.
The Horse Heaven project is located on the Boise National Forest, which would be in charge of issuing permits for exploratory drilling and other approvals for the proposed mine.
Zimmerman had no estimate on when the company could begin mining.
Perpetua Resources began exploratory work on its Stibnite Gold Project in 2009. An extensive review of the project, led by the Payette National Forest, has been underway since 2016.
A decision on the Stibnite Gold Project is not expected until 2023, or 14 years after the start of the project.
The Horse Heaven project area takes in 8.8 square miles of land near the confluence of Johnson Creek and the East Fork South Fork Salmon River. Parts of the project zone are within 1 mile of Yellow Pine.
By comparison, Perpetua’s project area totals 46.6 square miles, but the company proposes to mine only about 3 square miles.
Stallion Gold raised $2 million in July through a private stock offering to fund exploration of the Horse Heaven Project, the company’s only current project.
A $953,000 deal to acquire the mineral rights for the land was completed in May.
Zimmerman told The Star-News that Stallion Gold is “not affiliated with Perpetua Resources in any way,” a statement echoed by Perpetua.
“To be explicitly clear, there have been no conversations about expanding our project or merging with Stallion Gold,” said Mckinsey Lyon, a Perpetua spokesperson.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday