Mountain View School Board appoints acting superintendent

The Mountain View School District once again has a superintendent, just in time for the impending school year.
The school board unanimously appointed William “Woody” Woodford as the acting superintendent, effective immediately, after an executive session Monday.
School Board President Lot Smith said the board is still working to finalize Woodford’s contract and salary.
Most recently, Woodford was the superintendent of the Kellogg School District for seven years. He retired in 2018 after spending about four decades in education, but is taking a hiatus from his retirement to lead the district as the Mountain View School Board works to find a more permanent leader.
“We would like to keep him for longer, but he’s committed to one year,” Smith said.
The school board has tried twice to hire Woodford as the superintendent in the past, but the timing was never right.
“He’s just very personable, and he is a problem-solver. He rolls his sleeves up and goes to work,” Smith said, adding Woodford has worked in school districts in Idaho, Montana and Alaska.
The school board voted unanimously in late June to terminate its contract with Superintendent Marcus Scheibe. At that time, Smith said, the board wanted to hire someone before the start of the school year, but the time frame proved difficult.
“We had several people who showed interest, but they couldn’t do it this year because they were already in their contract for one more year at their existing positions,” Smith said.
Administrator contracts typically have a July 1 start date.
Smith said he is hopeful some of those applicants will remain interested in the position and come “knocking on our door come January.”
In the meantime, Woodford will run the district.
“He’s very well experienced, and he brings a lot to the table for us,” Smith said. “He knows how to work with all parties involved. He will hopefully be mending a lot of fences and helping us to get down the road on other matters.”
The school district and the Central Idaho Education Association have had a tense relationship as the parties work on contract negotiations.
In June, the school board approved teacher contracts for the 2018-19 school year. The board and the union are now negotiating contracts for the 2019-20 school year.
The first day of school is Aug. 19.
