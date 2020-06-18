The Mountain View School Board declared a financial emergency on Monday after a $3.9 million levy was opposed by voters earlier this month.
The declaration passed unanimously shortly before the board approved an almost $13.2 million general education budget for the 2020-21 school year. It will allow the school board to consider furlough days for staff and changes to the salary and benefits of teachers.
“In declaring the financial emergency, that gives the board additional time and tools ... to negotiate with the teachers’ union,” said Becky Hogg, the district’s business manager.
The board finished negotiations for teacher contracts for the 2019-20 school year this May, but has not yet started the negotiation process for the 2020-21 school year.
The 2020-21 budget is about $417,000 less than the current year’s budget because of the failure of the levy, a 1 percent holdback issued by Idaho Gov. Brad Little for the current year, and a 5 percent holdback for the 2020-21 school year.
The board decided to use a little more than $4 million from its federal forest reserves fund, which is generated from the sale of timber on forest lands, to balance its budget.
“We used our federal forest reserves against our better judgment,” Hogg said. “(That money) is not a rainy day fund and not a reserve fund. It’s not supposed to be used for anything until the board has no other options. ... We are in the process of figuring out where cuts can happen and/or if a levy will be presented again.”
Without budget reductions, and if all the district’s proposed projects were completed, the district would end the 2020-21 school year with no cash reserves and only about $602,000 in its federal forest reserve fund, Hogg said.
“We need around $2 million (in reserves) if we are to follow the auditor’s suggestion of having two months worth of expenditures (in the fund),” Hogg said.
Budget reductions under consideration include furlough days for all staff, changes to insurance premiums, deferring the purchase of textbooks and curriculum, and holding off maintenance and operations projects, as well as the purchase of new vehicles like buses.
Since the district does not have a bond or plant facilities levy in place, the forest reserve funds are typically reserved for capital projects, like new buildings or remodels, as laid out in Idaho code. A list of projects and repairs the district wanted to tackle next year will likely be put on hold until the financial situation improves.
Hogg said the board will hold a special meeting this month to further discuss the budget reductions that are under consideration. The board will also need to make a decision before July 6 on whether it plans to run another levy.
The one-year levy that failed would have made up approximately 29 percent of the district’s general education budget. About 64 percent of voters, or 2,557 people, cast ballots in opposition to the measure, and 36 percent, or 1,444 people, voted in favor of it.
The last levy failure, and subsequent declaration of a financial emergency, took place in 2007, according to Hogg.
During the budget hearing Monday, several community members expressed an interest in running another levy.
“I believe that we should run the levy again for a smaller amount,” said Char McKinney, a teacher at Clearwater Valley High School and the president of the Central Idaho Education Association. “We should be very specific about what the levy is going to go to or not go to, so there is no confusion about what would or would not be kept.”
Renita Lee, of Grangeville, however, stated rerunning the levy would likely not be supported by the community.
“I am not in favor of rerunning the levy until it can be made very clear to the public that those expenditures are justified and the dollars are not in essence being wasted,” Lee said.
