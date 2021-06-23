Citing lack of community support, the Mountain View School District withdrew its $2.2 million supplemental levy planned for August and will try again next year, according to school board President Rebecca Warden.
The measure faced vocal opposition from community members during a public comment period at a school board meeting in Grangeville Monday night, where some said they would never vote for another levy, no matter the amount.
“It’s obvious with a failure two years in a row, levies aren’t doing it for us right now,” Warden said. “We’re going to try to work together with those people to see what they feel is a passable, affordable amount.”
The proposed levy, reduced to $2.2 million from a failed $3.2 million levy that ran in May, was still too high a price for many property owners in Idaho County to swallow. The school district, which includes schools in Grangeville, Kooskia and Elk City, now plans to try again in March, with an amount yet to be determined.
“After a pretty long discussion, we all felt that it’s not fair to our teachers and students to leave them hanging on the edge, not knowing whether we’re going to have the money or not,” Warden said. “We want our community to realize we value their input and would like to hear from them, positive or negative.”
To supplement the loss of levy money for its second consecutive year, the school district will employ cost-cutting measures and shore up funds from its reserves to maintain general operations.
Vacant teaching positions that have already gone unfilled may be replaced with long-term substitute teachers, according to Warden.
“Our goal is to keep our staff intact, because without them, we don’t have anything,” she said. “Next time, we’re going to try and get a handle on the levy sooner in the school year, so we hopefully are never in this position again.”
Some money may potentially come from federal COVID-19 relief funds and the district’s Secure Rural Schools fund, meant to offset the lack of tax revenue in counties with large swaths of national forest land.
“By doing that, we will deplete all the money we have in the reserve fund,” Warden said.
Superintendent Todd Fiske could not immediately be reached for comment.
