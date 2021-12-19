Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
GRANGEVILLE — A $4-million-plus shortfall for 2022-23 was a focus of the Dec. 8 Mountain View School District budget meeting held at Grangeville High School. Approximately 15 community members showed up for the special meeting.
The workshop came about after trustees Casey Smith, Clearwater, and Melisa Kaschmitter, Grangeville, were appointed to a committee to help the public understand the budgetary process and financial needs. No actions were taken as this was a preliminary informational session to discuss a possible coming levy.
“This is intended to help us wrap our minds around what is needed for a March levy,” superintendent Todd Fiske said. “This is a complex budget system, and the main goal is to show where we are financially and what the needs are.”
Fiske said he feels a May levy is “really too late” to be able to “know where we stand and offer contracts to our teachers and staff.”
“And I want to reiterate that what we have here is not the MVSD funding model — its the State of Idaho’s model. It’s just what we have to work with,” he said.
New clerk Polly Hagen, having been appointed at a previous meeting. Hagen is the district office secretary who prepares the board information packets, among a variety of other duties. District business manager Becky Hogg formerly served as clerk; however, because of her workload with regular district funds, as well as the new challenges with COVID-19 money, it was decided to have Hagen take on the board clerk duties.
In an effort to continue to be transparent with finances, Hogg went over 2021-22 and 2022-23 actual and budgeted numbers, explained carryover, state funding formulas and forest funds, among additional budgetary and financial categories.
“We’re starting with a 30,000-foot view of all the funds, and going from there,” she said.
For 2021-22, because the levy did not pass, there was a funding gap of about $3.8 million. This is for a total budget of $13.5 million with a total revenue of $9.6 million.
Forest funds and COVID-19 money were what was used to bridge the gap in revenue and what was needed for the district to continue status quo.
For 2022-23, the projected shortfall is $4.2 million, with estimated projected revenue and inflation of 2 to 3 percent plugged into various area. This excludes a levy, meaning this gap would need to be made up through a levy or other funding sources, or through a cut in programs and services.
The entire budget workshop packet will be available online at 2d244.org.
— Lorie Palmer, The Clearwater Progress, (Kamiah), Thursday