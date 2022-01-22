The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife closed a mountain lion hunting area on the west side of the Blue Mountains on Friday after hunters met the quota there.
In doing so, agency officials rejected pleas from county commissioners in Asotin, Garfield, Columbia and Walla Walla counties to leave lion seasons open even when quotas are met. The individual commissions submitted requests to the agency earlier this year and said seasons should be left open to provide relief to the Blue Mountain elk herd in the southeastern corner of the state. According to an ongoing elk monitoring project, calf survival in the Blues is hovering around 10%. Agency biologists captured and placed tracking collars on 125 elk calves last spring. Only nine of those animals are known to still be alive and about 70% of the documented deaths have been caused by mountain lion predation.
Kevin Robinette, wildlife program manager for the agency’s Eastern Region at Spokane said the season was closed following the harvest of nine mountain lions. The quota for the area — which includes units 149, 154, 157, 162, 163 in Columbia and Walla Walla counties plus a sliver of western Garfield County — is a range of seven to nine animals. He said the agency entertained the request from the various county commissioners to keep the season open, but opted to stick with its predetermined protocol.
“We have to treat it the same way we have treated it every year up until now,” he said.
A group of experts within the agency is putting together a suite of possible actions to address the high mountain lion predation in the Blues that is expected to include proposals for increase harvest of mountain lions. Robinette said the actions are expected to be presented to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission in early March. The commission has been sharply divided over hunting seasons for black bears and mountain lions.
The other mountain lion hunting areas in the Blue Mountains remain open. Two mountain lions have been harvested in the area comprising units 145, 166, 175, and 178 in Garfield, Asotin and Columbia counties, where the harvest quota is 6-7. Two mountain lions have also been taken in the area comprising units 169, 172, 181, and 186 also in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties. The quota there is 5-6.
