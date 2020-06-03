A Mountain Home man is dead after he was injured at an Interstate 84 construction site near Nampa on Monday.
Robert Jones, 28, was injured at a construction site Monday while repaving a section of the westbound lanes in Nampa near exit 36, according to the Ada County Coroner’s Office.
Jones suffered “traumatic injuries” because of heavy machinery at the site before he was rushed to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. He was pronounced dead just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The Nampa Police Department is investigating the man’s death, according to the coroner’s office.