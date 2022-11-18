LENORE — The Lenore bridge was reopened to traffic Thursday afternoon but motorists are urged to observe “extreme caution” when crossing the Clearwater River on the structure.
The bridge was closed Tuesday by emergency order from the Idaho Transportation Department after broken planks were discovered on the bridge deck. Temporary repairs began Wednesday, which involved placing large steel plates over the damaged portion of the bridge.
Engineers from the transportation department will evaluate the bridge to establish bridge capacity calculations. Permanent repairs to this portion of the bridge deck are being scheduled. Bridge closures during the repairs will be provided to the public in advance of the work.
Motorists using the bridge during the temporary repair phase are urged to use extreme caution. The temporary repair steel plates have a tendency to become slick, especially when there is frost and ice. Emergency repairs also can run into unexpected findings that could create delays in opening.
There will be enhanced enforcement of the posted weight rating to help ensure that the bridge can remain open as the main access to Lenore.
Anyone wishing more information may contact the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge department at (208) 799-3060.