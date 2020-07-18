FERDINAND -- A man has been hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting near here early today.
The incident started at 2:47 a.m. when a vehicle was stopped by the Lewis County Sheriff's office for an apparent equipment violation along U.S. Highway 12, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.
The driver stopped, then drove away, according to the news release.
Two Lewis county deputies, one Idaho County deputy and a Nez Perce Tribal Police officer participated in a pursuit before the driver stopped in a residential area of Ferdinand in Idaho County at 3:38 a.m., according to the news release.
"Shots were fired," according to the news release. "The driver was injured and is currently hospitalized."
Idaho State Police are investigating with assistance from the FBI and declined to release additional information.