KAMIAH — Joe Armstrong, 76, of Dufur, Ore., was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 12 near Kamiah on Tuesday afternoon.
Armstrong was riding his 2011 Harley-Davidson tricycle-type motorcycle when he collided head-on with a 2001 Acura CL passenger car driven by Wayne Hodges, 22, of Orofino, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. Hodges’ car, which was eastbound near milepost 64, reportedly crossed the center line and nearly struck one motorcyclist before colliding with Armstrong’s motorcycle, according to the release.
A 2001 Dodge 3500 pickup truck pulling a utility trailer driven by Thomas Wishard, 52, of Longview, Wash., crashed into stationary farm equipment off the side of the road to avoid the initial collision, the state police reported.
Hodges was taken by ground ambulance to Clearwater Valley Hospital, then moved by air ambulance to Kootenai Health Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition Wednesday. He was not wearing a seat belt, the state police said.
Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. Wishard was not injured and was wearing a seat belt.
The roadway was closed for about three and a half hours. The accident remains under investigation.