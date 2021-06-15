First responders from the Lewiston Fire Department and the Lewiston Police Department transport an injured motorcyclist after a collision with a truck on the 1200 block of Snake River Avenue Monday afternoon. The motorcyclist, who was transported the St. Joseph’s Medical Center, was traveling south on Snake River Avenue when the truck — headed northbound — attempted to take a left turn into the Cenex gas station. Although the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, he was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Photo by Pete Caster of the Tribune.