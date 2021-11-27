RICHLAND — The driver of a motorcycle died after a crash early Thanksgiving morning in Richland, according to police.
The motorcycle and car collided about 20 minutes past midnight at Williams Boulevard and Stevens Drive.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken by ambulance to a hospital, but did not survive, according to Richland police reports.
The driver of the car was not injured.
Neither driver was impaired, according to police. The investigation is continuing.
Richland police did not release the names of the drivers or any further details on Thanksgiving.