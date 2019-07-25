GRANGEVILLE — A 69-year-old Anacortes, Wash., man is in critical condition at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center following a crash involving a motorcycle and a logging truck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and State Highway 13 in Grangeville.
The accident was reported at 10:07 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.
Frederick J. Smith was riding a black-and-maroon 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle with a group of other riders when they approached the intersection from State Highway 13. The first rider pulled out onto the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 95 and Smith followed, pulling out in front of a 1997 Kenworth tractor-trailer hauling a load of logs driven by Nicholas R. Bendawald, 39, of Emmett, Idaho. Bendawald attempted to stop but was unable to, and the truck hit Smith.
An off-duty Meridian deputy chief fire marshal who was traveling through the area arrived on the scene and administered life-saving measures to Smith, the state police reported.
Smith was taken to Syringa General Hospital at Grangeville, then flown to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Smith was wearing a helmet and Bendawald was wearing a seat belt, the state police said. The roadway was blocked for about three and a half hours. Idaho Transportation Department officials assisted in rerouting traffic during that time.
The accident remains under investigation, the release said.