PECK — A 40-year-old motorcycle rider died Thursday after a wreck on U.S. Highway 12 at milepost 33 near Peck.
The Idaho State Police reported the motorcycle rider attempted to pass three vehicles while eastbound on the highway. The driver went back into his lane to avoid an oncoming vehicle and lost control. He was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene, state police said. The accident was reported at 11:10 a.m.
State police are working with the Nez Perce County coroner on notification of next of kin. Traffic was partially blocked on the highway during the incident, which remains under investigation.