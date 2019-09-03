DEARY — A motorcyclist was taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow on Monday with road rash, but no apparent broken bones, after narrowly avoiding a collision with another vehicle.
The motorcyclist was behind a truck pulling a trailer at about 2:30 p.m., when the trailer and truck slowed suddenly going around a curve on Idaho State Highway 3 just south of Deary, according to a Latah County emergency dispatcher.
The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, braked hard and went into the other lane in an attempt not to run into the trailer and fell off the motorcycle.