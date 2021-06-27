RIGGINS — Two people were seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 95 near here, involving a car and a motorcycle.
Jordan Graham, 26, was driving northbound in a green Prius at about 2:25 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. Behind him, also traveling northbound, was Jefferey Bost, 54, on a black Suzuki motorcycle.
According to the ISP, Graham started to slow and made a left turn off the highway when the motorcycle collided with the driver’s side of the Prius.
Bost and his passenger, Malinda A. Honer, 42, of McCall, were injured in the crash. Neither was wearing helmets. Bost was flown by Life Flight to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, while Honer was taken to Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville.
Graham also had a passenger. Amy. J. Thompson, 29, of Boise. Both she and Graham were wearing seat belts and were not injured.
The highway was blocked for about four hours.
The ISP is investigating the crash.