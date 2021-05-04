Motorcycle crash in Lewiston

First responders transfer a motorcyclist injured in a crash onto a gurney before taking him to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on Monday morning in Lewiston. The man, who was driving south on 21st Street, rear-ended a pickup truck and injured his leg. The crash, which occurred at 10:15 a.m., blocked traffic in the left two lanes on 21st Street for about 30 minutes. A woman driving the pickup was uninjured in the accident.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region