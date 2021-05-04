Motorcycle crash in Lewiston

Pete Caster/TribuneFirst responders transfer a motorcyclist injured in a crash onto a gurney before taking him to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on Monday morning in Lewiston. The man, who was driving south on 21st Street, rear-ended a pickup truck and injured his leg. The crash, which occurred at 10:15 a.m., blocked traffic in the left two lanes on 21st Street for about 30 minutes. A woman driving the pickup was uninjured in the accident.

