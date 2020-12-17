A Lewiston business owner who sponsored motor sports events at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds for 13 years is suing the Lewiston Roundup Association for what he says is interference with his business and invasion of privacy.
The lawsuit, filed Monday in 2nd District Court in Lewiston by Eric L. Christiansen, 49, follows a similar suit filed against Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union in August 2019. That earlier lawsuit is still pending. No hearing dates have yet been set for the newest lawsuit.
Christiansen’s attorney, Trae D. Turner, of the Lewiston firm of Clark and Feeney, did not return a phone call Wednesday asking for comment on the lawsuit. Willie Deibel, president of the Roundup board of directors, said he had not seen a copy of the lawsuit and could not comment on it.
In the complaint, Christiansen said he operated motor sports events beginning in 2006 and the business grew to involve supercross, demolition derby and other activities at the Roundup grounds.
Disputes between Christiansen and the Roundup board arose in 2014, and in August 2018, Christiansen learned that the board was not going to renew his contract for the following year. Within days after Christiansen was told his contract would not be renewed, he learned the board intended to sponsor its own demolition derby events.
According to the complaint, Christiansen learned from an unnamed former Roundup board member that the board had been accessing his private bank account information and discussing it. Christiansen obtained a copy of his bank activity and learned that Michael Moser, president of the Roundup board and mortgage manager at P1FCU, had allegedly accessed Christiansen’s account information during business hours without authorization.
Many of the times Christiansen’s account was looked at coincided with Roundup board meetings in which the contract involving motor sports was being negotiated, the complaint alleges.
“Information from Mr. Christiansen’s private P1FCU bank account was taken by ... Moser and used to undermine Mr. Christiansen’s business and create the business plan which the (Lewiston Roundup Association) relied on in creating their own Demolition Derby event,” the complaint alleges.
The suit alleges intentional interference with a prospective economic advantage, multiple breaches of bad faith and fair dealing, and (tortuous) invasion of privacy.
The board and Moser acted intentionally to access Christiansen’s private bank account and private business information “which was later used to cut Christiansen out of his prospective economic advantage,” the lawsuit claims.
Christiansen is asking for a jury trial, damages in excess of $10,000 and attorney fees.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.