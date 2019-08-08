Motions approved ahead of Lankford’s third trial

A set of motions rolled quickly through court Wednesday as Mark Lankford’s third trial on a decades-old pair of murders draws near.
The motions addressed ahead of the Sept. 3 jury trial to be held in Canyon County included allowing Lankford to wear civilian clothes and to have deputies guarding him dressed in civilian clothes, with firearms concealed from view. Nez Perce County 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill also ordered readers be made available to read in testimony from 18 witnesses at previous trials, but not making mention of Lankford’s previous convictions or terms of incarceration.
Lankford has successfully won two appeals, which overturned first-degree murder convictions for the brutal beating deaths of U.S. Marine Capt. Robert Bravence and his wife, Cheryl. Lankford allegedly killed the El Paso, Texas, couple and dumped their bodies in the Idaho County backcountry while the couple were on a camping trip.
Lankford’s first appeal was won on a technicality in the 1984 trial, and his second conviction in 2008 was overturned because the former prosecutor made a deal with an incarcerated witness without informing Lankford’s defense attorney about the full details of the deal, which included reduced jail time. Gaskill later recused Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk MacGregor from retrying the case after it was determined MacGregor could be called as a witness in the retrial.
An “in camera review” of Idaho State Bar complaints against MacGregor was ordered to be reviewed by both the defense and prosecution. This means the records are sealed from public view, but the order notes any complaints and investigations taken by the State Bar against MacGregor and former Idaho County Prosecutor Dennis Albers will be available for view strictly by counsel and not to be released publicly.
“I further find that the subpoenaed materials contain statements, the dissemination (or) publication of which would reasonably result in economic or financial loss or harm to a person having an interest in the document,” Gaskill wrote in his order.
No public discipline has been issued against either Albers or MacGregor, and private discipline — if any was taken — is exempt from public disclosure. The order stipulates that Lankford’s attorney may discuss the information with him, but Lankford is not allowed to have copies of the information. Gaskill’s order also calls for all copies of the material to be destroyed at the conclusion of the trial.
Gaskill said about 100 potential jurors will be called, and 12 people, with two alternates, will be chosen. Gaskill offered that jurors be called in one by one and asked directly if they have heard about the previous trials and convictions, so any biased jurors can quickly be excused without tainting the entire jury pool.
