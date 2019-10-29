A motion filed on behalf of Mark Lankford for a new trial was continued Monday as a Nez Perce County judge considers whether to allow the three-time convicted murderer the chance to be represented by new counsel.
Lankford’s defense attorney, Sean Walsh, filed a motion to withdraw, citing a conflict of interest between him and his client. Nez Perce County 2nd District Court Judge Jay P. Gaskill presided over the telephonic hearing Monday afternoon.
“I had made some missteps during trial that are part of the record at this point,” Walsh said via telephone. “My investigator in fact — the one that has worked the case with me and has worked other cases with me as well — he also inadvertently put some facts outside of the record into the record in front of the jury, and so it seems that we’d be investigating ourselves to a certain extent.”
Walsh also said an attorney who is closer in proximity to Lankford, and also cheaper, may be the right choice. Walsh is based in Coeur d’Alene.
Lankford briefly spoke on the phone, stating he agreed with what Walsh said.
Gaskill granted a continuance on the motion for a new trial, but said he would need to consider the motion to bring in new counsel.
Lankford, who has spent more than 35 years behind bars, was sentenced Friday to two fixed life sentences without the possibility of parole for the 1983 killing of Cheryl and Robert Bravence along the banks of the South Fork of the Clearwater River.
Gaskill did not provide a timeline for making the decision, saying he’ll either issue a written order or reconvene the parties over the telephone.