Kohberger in court

Public defender Anne Taylor, the attorney for Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

 Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The mother of one of four murdered University of Idaho students blasted a public defender for abandoning her as a client and instead taking on the case of her daughter’s accused killer.

Cara Northington’s 20-year-old daughter Xana Kernodle was found fatally stabbed on Nov. 13 inside a home in Moscow, near the University of Idaho campus. Her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, and two of her housemates, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, also were killed in the bloody attack.

Tags

Recommended for you