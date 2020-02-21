Mother of missing Idaho children arrested in Hawaii

HONOLULU — The mother of two Idaho children missing since September was arrested Thursday in Hawaii.
Lori Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, 47, was arrested on a warrant issued in Madison County, Idaho, and was being held on $5 million bail, Kauai police said.
Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven’t been seen since late September, and police in Rexburg, Idaho, have said they “strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee’s lives are in danger.”
Police have said Lori Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell, have lied about the children’s whereabouts and even about their existence, with Chad Daybell allegedly telling one person that Lori Vallow had no kids, and Lori Vallow allegedly telling another person that her daughter had died more than a year earlier.
The tangled case spans multiple states and includes investigations into three separate deaths. Lori Vallow’s estranged husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed in Phoenix in July by Lori’s brother, Alex Cox. Cox, who claimed the shooting was in self-defense, died of unknown causes in December.
In August, Lori Vallow moved her family to Idaho. In October, Chad Daybell’s wife, Tammy Daybell, died of what her obituary said was natural causes. When Chad Daybell married Lori Vallow just two weeks after Tammy’s death, law enforcement became suspicious and ultimately had Tammy Daybell’s remains exhumed.
The test results on Tammy Daybell’s remains and on Alex Cox have not yet been released.
Vallow failed to comply with a court order to produce her children before authorities on Jan. 30 in Madison County, authorities have said.
She has been charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, police said. She is also charged with resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court, police said.