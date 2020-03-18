The only regional movie theaters still in operation amid COVID-19 concerns are the Blue Fox in Grangeville and the Rex Theatre in Orofino.
Village Centre Cinemas in Moscow, Pullman and Lewiston have temporarily closed, along with the nonprofit Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow.
Chris Wagner, owner of the Blue Fox and Rex theaters, said he expects his two movie venues to close in the next week or two. To date, social distancing hasn’t been a problem because of the small number of people going to the movies since the COVID-19 guidelines went into effect, he said.
“People are concerned about the coronavirus, and we’ve been sterilizing things as best we can and trying to do our part,” Wagner said Tuesday. “I have another week or two of movies and then I’ll probably be shut down, too. We only had five paying customers in here last night, and there are not a lot of new releases right now.”
Wagner said he may ask folks to spread out if he sees bigger crowds at either theater over the weekend.
In Moscow, the Kenworthy is closed until at least April 9.
“The safety of our patrons, our staff and our community led our decision-making as we have navigated the complications and impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak,” according to a notice posted on the theater’s website. “With the situation worsening and the benefit of being able to learn lessons from our theatre colleagues, the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre has arrived at the difficult decision to close.”
Kenworthy employees will continue to receive full pay through the end of March.
The Village Centre Cinemas will remain closed until emergency declarations made by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee have been lifted, according to its websites. When contacted by the Tribune, owner Drew Devlin said he had no comment on the issue.
