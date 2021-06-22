IDAHO FALLS — Less than half of nursing home workers in Idaho have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said.
The agency said that 47.5 percent of Idaho nursing home workers were fully vaccinated by May 30. The agency said more than 82 percent of residents are vaccinated.
The Post Register reported that Idaho had the 17th highest resident vaccination but 15th lowest staff vaccination rate among states and territories.
About 38 percent of Idaho’s 2,100 COVID-19 deaths are linked to long-term care facilities. Of all COVID-19 deaths in the state, 93 percent were among people 60 and older. About 75 percent of Idaho residents age 65 and over are at least partially vaccinated.
Almost half of all Idaho adults are at least partially vaccinated, compared to 65 percent of all Americans.